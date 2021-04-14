International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference goes digital in 2021

The International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition, North America’s longest-running and largest powder and bulk solids technology event, has announced that the Conference portion of the 2021 edition will run over the course of three days, April 27-29, in an immersive virtual format encompassing two components:

An all-new Leadership & Strategy Summit taking place April 27, gathering executives and industry leaders to discuss an array of important and timely topics.

A two-day Technical Conference taking place April 28 and 29, featuring 40 interactive workshops, expert-led keynotes, industry panels, product demos, daily networking events, and more, with the opportunity to earn up to 30 valuable IEEE professional development hours (PDHs) and continuing education units (CEUs).

“The workshops, product demos, and industry panels we have developed for the iPBS Digital Conference will provide the quality technical content we have brought the bulk and powder handling community for over 40 years at our in-person biennial conferences,” said Steve Everly, iPBS group event director. “We understand, however, that over the past year, the pandemic caused a lot of change to the industries we serve. This year, we will continue to provide the technical workshops for which the conference is known. Our new offering, the Leadership & Strategy Summit, will provide a business perspective and help our attendees develop their strategies for growth as we emerge from the COVID-19 era.”

LEADERSHIP & STRATEGY SUMMIT

Advertisment

Designed to provide process manufacturing executives expert insight needed to identify growth and profitability opportunities in 2021, the Leadership & Strategy Summit will offer unique opportunities for leaders to re-evaluate business strategies, assess new technologies, and re-design processes. The Summit will kick off with the Keynote session, “The Economic Outlook for the Processing Industries,” presented by Robert Fry, Ph.D., Chief Economist, Robert Fry Economics, LLC. Additional Summit speakers include:

Dr.-Ing. Nga Le, Process Engineer, Fluid Air, a Division of Spraying Systems Co

Jim Vingerhoets, Global Product Manager, Explosion Protection, Fike

Michael Devereux, Partner and Director of Manufacturing, Distribution and Plastics Industry Services, Mueller Prost

Mike Snyder, Managing Director, Process Safety, DEKRA North America

Notable Leadership & Strategy Summit session topics will spotlight:

A survey of new tax incentives and other recent policy developments to help attendees develop strategies for plant expansions and new builds.

Operational risk management in powder & bulk solids handling and dry manufacturing facilities, and how leaders can achieve greater reliability in their facilities as well as their organizations.

TECHNICAL CONFERENCE



The technical conference, developed to provide manufacturers practical solutions to the complex engineering problems that powders and bulk solids present in their manufacturing processes, will provide “Fundamental Workshops” in Track A and sessions covering “Innovations & Strategies for Success” in Track B. Furthermore, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) will offer its valuable accreditation to attendees. Whether you’re looking to maintain your license or enhance your resume, you can acquire IEEE professional development hours (PDHs) and continuing education units (CEUs) throughout the conference program.

Each day the Technical Conference will kick off with timely keynote presentations. Wednesday’s will feature Jeramy Slaunwhite, Explosion Safety Engineer, REMBE, on the future of combustible dust hazard management, and Thursday’s will highlight the future of computational modeling and simulation for powders, bulk solids and dry manufacturing processes, presented by Reza Ebrahimi, EDEM Engineer, Altair EDEM.

Additional Technical Conference sessions led by experts from Siemens, Spec Engineering, DEKRA, Dow, and more, include:

Ask the Experts: Tried-and-True Methods for Digital Process Improvement

Additive Manufacturing Enters the Process Industry

Pop-Up User’s Group: Computational Modeling for Powder & Bulk Solids

A Digital DHA Tour & Pricing Analysis: Dust Collection Systems

For more in-depth information on iPBS Digital and conference programming and topics, visit powderandbulkshow.com.