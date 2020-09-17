Industry-4.0-compatible mixer can accommodate three sizes of containers

Suitable for numerous applications, including handling masterbatches, compounding and mixing colours and additives, Mixaco USA LLC’s new i4 container mixer boasts Industry 4.0 capabilities and can accommodate three sizes of containers.

The new mixer has dust-protected machine components, and comes equipped with the new Mixaco Control Center, an intuitive, user-friendly control technology that combines a new HMI and software. Other benefits include efficient mixing, flexibility, ease of use, and reliability.

The mixer is capable of quick, homogeneous mixing with only moderate temperature increases.

Available with short delivery times, the mixer has been designed for frequent recipe changes and an array of ingredients, including PVC additives. With a flat mixing head and no base plate or guide fork, it’s easy to keep clean, with unhindered access the area under the mixer.