Global pneumatic conveying system market keeps growing, report says

The global pneumatic conveying system market’s shares are preparing for new strategies that could help the market to regain its position post novel coronavirus.

The global pneumatic conveying system market is experiencing steady growth at a 6% CAGR, a new forecast from market analyst firm Market Research Future (MRF) says, and this should continue through to 2022.

“The market is witnessing a tremendous impetus in support of factors such as the escalating significance of automation in the manufacturing sector, thus giving mount to an escalated demand for conveying systems and material handling equipment,” the MRF report said. “The sustained developments in material handling and conveyance technologies that have assisted the pneumatic conveying system market are multiplying.”

“The appearance of industrial automation across the globe is one of the crucial worldwide pneumatic conveying systems market trends,” the report said. “Also, well designed and manufactured pneumatic conveying systems are more cost-effective and reasonable as compared to the other mechanical systems as they are entirely enclosed, offer easy modifications, and can be controlled logically. These systems are more environmentally sound compared to the mechanical systems as their enclosed characteristic keeps materials to be protected from dangerous and foreign matters.”

Furthermore, mounting health and safety concerns have encouraged manufacturers to use programmed pneumatic systems as these systems provide convenience, hygiene, speed of executing the operation and prevent adulteration of the final product, MRF said, and different government policies and regulations are forcing manufacturers to implement improved operation process. “This is expected to result in rising market demand,” it said.

Regionally, the worldwide pneumatic conveying systems market share was led by Europe and North America, the report said, and these contributing to approximately 55% of the sales back in 2017. The market in the Asia Pacific, meanwhile, is likely to inflate at a “noteworthy rate” during the assessment period, the report continued. “The reason for this growth is enhanced investment in advanced manufacturing facilities by industry manufacturers in emerging economies such as China and India,” the report said. “The prime players operating within the global pneumatic conveying systems market are occupied in the sustained development of cost-efficient conveying systems that transporting materials with least damage or spillage.”