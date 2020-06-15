Flexicon opens office in Cologne, Germany

June 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

U.S.-based bulk handling equipment maker Flexicon (Europe) Ltd. have opened a new office in Cologne to provide factory-direct engineering services and technical sales support to customers throughout Germany.

Peter Kalinovski has been named regional sales manager of the new office, bringing position five years of packaging industry experience, a background in business development, sales, customer service and project management, and extensive onsite training at Flexicon’s European headquarters in Kent, England.

At Flexicon he is responsible for building relationships with plant engineers, managers and other equipment specifiers in facilities that handle bulk solid materials across the plastics, food, pharmaceutical, mineral, and general chemical industries.

“Peter’s background, skills and knowledge of our product line will help us better serve the German market,” said Greg Slack, Flexicon Corp.’s vice president of global sales. “Peter has full access to Flexicon’s engineering resources, including details on more than 22,000 installations of Flexicon bulk handling equipment and engineered systems worldwide.”

Flexicon (Europe) Ltd., located in Kent, is a fully owned subsidiary of Flexicon Corp., which is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa. The company supplies bulk handling equipment including flexible screw conveyors; tubular cable conveyors; pneumatic conveying systems; bulk bag filling, unloading and conditioning machinery; box, drum and container tippers; manual dumping stations; weigh batching systems; and automated plant-wide bulk handling systems.