Flexicon opens France office

August 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Flexicon (Europe) Ltd has opened a new office in Dijon, France to provide factory-direct engineering services and technical sales support to customers in France and surrounding regions.

Flexicon Corp., based in Bethlehem, Pa., makes bulk handling equipment and systems.

The new location will be headed by Emmanuel Decoeur, regional sales manager, who holds a degree in Engineering (BTS FEE) from Lycée Hippolyte Fontaine (Dijon) and has served in various technical engineering positions since 2001. He most recently served as technical sales engineer for a major beverage company, managing the development, costing and installation of industrial process systems.

Flexicon established its first European manufacturing and sales office in England in 1989, and now has factory-direct European sales offices in Barcelona, Spain and Aschaffenburg, Germany. Other factory-direct sales offices are located in Chile, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The company makes equipment such as flexible screw conveyor; tubular cable conveying systems; pneumatic conveying systems; bulk bag filling, unloading and conditioning machinery; box, drum and container tippers; manual dumping stations; weigh batching systems and automated plant-wide bulk handling systems.

Flexicon (Europe) is based in Whitstable, Kent, England, and is a fully owned subsidiary of Flexicon Corp.