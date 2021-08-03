Flexicon expands its world headquarters

Material handling equipment builder Flexicon Corp. has expanded the manufacturing space at its headquarters in Bethlehem, Pa. to meet what it calls increased demand for its equipment.

The 50,000-square-foot expansion is slated primarily for warehousing of sub-assemblies, crating, and staging of assembled equipment. This includes stocking of flexible screw conveyors, bulk bag dischargers, and bulk bag conditioners for immediate shipment, freeing the main facility for increased capacity in fabrication and assembly.

Founded in 1974 in Fairfield, N.J., the company purchased its first manufacturing plant in Lodi, N.J. in 1978, expanded five-fold with the purchase of a plant in Phillipsburg, N.J. in 1988, and added a satellite plant in Easton, Pa. in 1995. U.S. operations were then consolidated and further expanded with construction of the company’s world headquarters in Bethlehem in 2001.

“In 2014 we doubled the size of our Bethlehem headquarters, maximizing coverage of the existing site, so we are fortunate that a facility adjacent to our main building became available this year,” executive vice president David Boger said.

Advertisement

International plant expansions include the establishment of a manufacturing facility in the UK in 1994, one in South Africa in 2001, and another in Australia in 2008.

The company’s technical sales staff has also grown through the addition of 26 factory-direct sales offices located in the U.S., the U.K., Chile, Spain, Germany, France, South Africa, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia.