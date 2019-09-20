Diverter valve prevents contamination

September 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Schenck Process’s PST30 diverter valve is designed to prevent contamination and provide lineswitching for either dilute or dense phase conveying.

The PST30 comes standard with internally shim-able positive stops, inflatable pneumatic seals at each port, position indication from the tunnel itself, and external tunnel position indication. Additional features include 145° port-to-port rotation combined with the ability to switch between dilute or dense phase conveying. The housing, plug, and endplates on the aluminum valve are hard-anodized for wear resistance. A pneumatic actuator provides a four-second actuation time between ports.

To complete the unit, a four-way double and three-way single solenoid air control valve with NEMA 4 enclosure, and two SPST proximity sensors, are included.

A version without inflatable seals is also offered.