Discrete-wire conveying controller for growing processing plants

September 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Designed with growing factories in mind, AEC Group’s Vac-Trac Plus is discrete-wire conveying controller that allows the number of pumps and receiver stations to be customized to fit processors’ evolving needs.

The controller can control vacuum receivers, vacuum pumps, remote proportioning valves, purge valves, knife gates, and pump or hopper blowback in any resin conveying application across any process. The control is fully configurable from one to 12 pumps and one to 44 stations, and the system features a wide range of configurable functions, including blowback, RPV valves, knife gates, local alarms, purge valves, and low-level alarms. Data logging capabilities allow users to review alarm history to help troubleshoot upstream system issues. The system is also equipped with an automatic e-mail alert capability that sends e-mail alarms when specific issues occur, providing immediate visibility when it’s needed.

The VacTrac Plus has a seven-inch colour touchscreen powered by an Allen-Bradley PLC. The graphical user interface with a VNC server allows remote two-way communication on any PC, tablet or mobile device. The system offers Ethernet connectivity, and can be upgraded by adding the required I/O modules and new software. Installation is made easy with a simple control set-up that’s swift and intuitive.

AEC is represented by Toronto-based EquiPlas, and Ste-Julie, Que.-based Auxiplast Inc.