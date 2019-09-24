Blender with built-in extrusion control

September 24, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The WXB weigh extrusion blender from Maguire Products Inc. is designed to provide extrusion control based on batch precision and metering accuracy that can be interfaced with a supervisory system that controls the total production line.

The WXB incorporates a gain-in-weight (GIW) weigh bin and a loss-in-weight (LIW) mix chamber in one machine with a Maguire 4088 controller. While the GIW function precisely weighs batch ingredients as they’re dosed sequentially into the weigh bin, the LIW mix chamber makes possible accurate metering of the blend into the processing machine and facilitates control of extrusion and haul-off in accordance with process variables. The 4088 controller is designed for communication with other systems in an Industry 4.0 setting. It enables the WXB blender to interface with the Maguire + Syncro brand supervisory system, which provides control of all segments of the production line from a single touchscreen HMI control.

The Maguire + Syncro control display allows users to easily visualize single-layer and co-extrusion processes. Modes of extrusion control available include lbs or kg per hour, weight per length of extrudate, and product thickness in microns.

Initially the WXB blender is available in three models: the WXB 100 for throughputs of 100 to 220 lbs per hour (50 to 100 kg per hour); the WXB 200 for 220 to 440 lbs per hour (100 to 200 kg per hour); and the WXB 400 for 440 to 880 lbs per hour (200 to 400 kg per hour).