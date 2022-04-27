Canadian Plastics

Advanced Blending Solutions names Kane Rasner as new president

Prior to this appointment, Rasner was a controls engineer with ABS for 10 years.

Plastics Processes
Raw Materials Handling

Kane Rasner. Photo Credit: Advanced Blending Solutions LLC

Blending and material convey equipment maker Advanced Blending Solutions LLC (ABS) has named Kane Rasner as its new president.

“In Kane’s new role he will be leading the day-to-day activities of ABS and ensuring we are continuing to move in a direction of stability, organization, equity, and efficiency while organically growing the business,” officials with the Wallace, Mich.-based company said in an April 27 news release.

Prior to this appointment, Rasner was a controls engineer with ABS for 10 years.

ABS designs and manufactures material handling, blending, desiccant drying, and controls for the plastics industry.

