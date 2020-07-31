Advanced Blending Solutions acquires dryer, auxiliary equipment maker Thoreson McCosh

Auxiliary equipment maker Advanced Blending Solutions LLC has acquired Thoreson McCosh Inc., a desiccant dryers and auxiliary equipment maker headquartered in Troy, Mich., for an undisclosed amount.

In a July 31 press release, ABS said it will “absorb” Thoreson McCosh’s manufacturing into its headquarters campus in Wallace, Mich.

“The Thoreson McCosh products and customer centric philosophy fit well with the ABS culture,” the release said. “The combined ABS and [Thoreson McCosh] brands will blend well to enhance the value proposition for our customers.”

ABS also said the acquisition will also allow it to “service their existing customers with economical stand-alone drying solutions,” while Thoreson McCosh customers will be introduced to ABS’s products for bulk solids handling, storage, and blending.

With the addition of Thoreson McCosh, ABS now has 117 employees operating at two locations, the release added.

Thoreson McCosh was founded in 1947, and supplies dehumidifying and hot air dryers, blending systems, material loaders, additive feeders, and central systems.