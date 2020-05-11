News

Purging compound supplier iD Additives names new technical manager

The La Grange, Ill.-based firm has appointed industry veteran Dave Denzel to the position.

Print this page

May 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Dave Denzel. Photo Credit: iD Additives Inc.

Additive supplier iD Additives Inc. has named Dave Denzel as its new technical manager.

In a statement, iD Additives said that Denzel has a background in the plastics industry, including technical sales of purging compounds for extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding. His previous employers include Neutrex Inc., Visiocorp USA, and Rexair Inc.

La Grange, Ill.-based iD Additives supplies additives including foaming agents, purging compounds, and rust remover and preventatives.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*