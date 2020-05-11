Purging compound supplier iD Additives names new technical manager

May 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Additive supplier iD Additives Inc. has named Dave Denzel as its new technical manager.

In a statement, iD Additives said that Denzel has a background in the plastics industry, including technical sales of purging compounds for extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding. His previous employers include Neutrex Inc., Visiocorp USA, and Rexair Inc.

La Grange, Ill.-based iD Additives supplies additives including foaming agents, purging compounds, and rust remover and preventatives.