New purging compound uses glass fibres to boost cleaning power

May 12, 2020

A new commercial purging compound from RapidPurge uses glass fibres, surfactants, and a proprietary compound to remove thermoplastic resin and contaminants from the screw and barrel of injection molding machines and extruders.

Offered under the brand name RPM6000, the material comes in 50-, 250-, and 1,500-pound containers.

Benefits on the new CPC include easier screw pulls and colour changes, even with difficult changes such as going from green to white. The new CPC effectively removes contaminants and uses a proprietary compound that prevents it from sticking to the screw and barrel.

Along with all of its other CPCs, RapidPurge has several months’ inventory of the new RPM6000 available to prevent shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RapidPurge is headquartered in Essex, Conn.