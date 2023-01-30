Neutrex founder Arthur Haag dies at 93

Arthur P. Haag, the founder of purging compound supplier Neutrex Inc. and the inventor of the Purgex-brand purging compounds, died on Jan. 18 in Texas at age 93.

A 1951 graduate of University of Wisconsin at Madison with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, Haag worked between 1953 and 1966 holding positions in technical, sales, and management responsibility at Stauffer Chemical, Temescal Metallurgical, San Fernando Laboratories, and Dow Chemical/Dow Corning. In the mid-1960s, Haag founded PureChem Corp., a specialty chemical company that manufactured catalysts for the production of polypropylene. While at PureChem, he was co-awarded four U.S. patents. After he sold PureChem, Haag served for almost two decades as the president of the catalyst division of Dart Industries, and later as the president of the catalyst resources subsidiary of Phillips Petroleum.

Haag retired from Phillips in 1986 and used his chemical background to develop a product aimed at assisting plastic processors – the result was Purgex purging compounds, invented in 1992, and Haag’s founding of Houston-based Neutrex. Purgex compounds are used to improve purging efficiency for injection molding, extrusion, and blow molding applications.

Haag served as president of the company until 2021.

In 2008, Haag and Neutrex were recipients of the President’s E-Award for exporting excellence; in 2013, Mr. Haag and Neutrex were again recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce for their export growth by receiving the President’s E-Star Award.

Haag’s son Kenneth currently serves as Neutrex’s operations manager.