Asahi Kasei merging resin compounding, purging compound units

Tokyo-based conglomerate Asahi Kasei Corp. has announced plans to merge its Asahi Kasei Plastics North America resin compounding unit and Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas purging compound unit.

As of April 1, the combined company will operate as APNA and be headquartered in Fowlerville, Mich. Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas is currently located in Parsippany, N.J.

In a March 15 news release, Asahi Kasei officials said that the merger “creates a plastics-focused powerhouse with customers spanning the automotive, industrial, and consumer industries.”

Following the integration, the company will have over 350 employees with four locations in North America, the release added.

“The merger will provide significant internal and external benefits for our employees, customers, and communities,” said APNA president and chief operating officer Todd Glogovsky. “We expect to drive value creation and synergies between APNA and AKAC to leverage both companies’ strengths. We have a strong team with industry expertise to serve our partners’ needs while expanding our growth.”

Asahi Kasei officials said that several opportunities presented by the merger have already been seen, such as the production of Asaclean commercial purging compounds, new product commercialization, and warehousing of raw materials and finished goods. They added that by consolidating relevant resources, customers can streamline items such as invoicing and product support through one partnership.

“This partnership benefits our mutual customers through areas such as connected customer service and technical support while maintaining the relationships that have been cultivated for years,” said Phani Nagaraj, APNA commercial vice president. “From a product and customer experience standpoint, nothing changes. The Asaclean products will deliver the same quality and consistency that has been trusted for nearly 30 years.”