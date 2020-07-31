Asaclean manufacturer Sun Plastech rebrands as Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas

Sun Plastech Inc. (SPI), the manufacturer and distributor of Asaclean purging compounds, is changing its name, and logo, to Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas, effective August 1.

SPI initially joined the Asahi Kasei Group nearly twenty-five years ago as one of the Japanese company’s original American entities and, in a statement, company officials said the new name is meant to reflect the relationship to its parent company.

“We believe our new brand will emphasize our technical expertise and our global focus on product development and R&D which Asahi Kasei is so well known for,” vice president Phani Nagaraj said in the statement. “Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas will continue to focus on providing ultimate value for our customers.”

Nagaraj also said that the name change won’t have any impact on the Asaclean products. “Our production, development, customer support, and distribution have not changed in any way,” he added.

SPI/Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.