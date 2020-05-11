Aquapurge purging compound now available in free-flowing powder version

May 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

A popular pellet mechanical commercial purging compound (CPC) formulation is now available in a free-flowing powder formulation.

Barrel Blitz Universal CPC from Aquapurge Ltd. is used to clean injection molding machine screws, barrels and nozzles. It provides fast colour and material changes, and is said to be especially well-suited for removing tough carbon deposits. Effective from 320° to 698°F, or 160° to 370°C, the compound works with 98 per cent of all thermoplastic resins.

Other benefits include fast material changes and less maintenance. Regular use reduces machine downtime and the need for screw and barrel cleaning; and it removes all traces of the previous job from the barrel, leading to improved part quality.

Barrel Blitz Universal is available through its exclusive North American MD Plastics, headquartered in Columbiana, Ohio.