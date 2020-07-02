Canadian Plastics podcast: Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19, Part 3: Polystyrene

July 2, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19 – A podcast series

GUEST: Zachary Moore

TOPIC: Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19, Part 3: Polystyrene

DESCRIPTION: In part three of our series, market expert Zachary Moore gives an overview of the North American polystyrene (PS) market, including pricing trends and new capacity coming online, that will determine supply, demand, and pricing for PS during this unprecedented pandemic.

BIO: Zachary is the deputy managing editor of ICIS in the Americas. He has been working in the petrochemical industry for the past 15 years in Asia, the Middle East, and now the U.S. He has worked on BTX aromatics, styrenics, phenol, and acetone and the polyester chain, and specializes in the polyolefin space.