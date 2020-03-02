Zachary Ament promoted to Davis-Standard executive vice president

March 2, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC has promoted Zachary Ament to the position of executive vice president, replacing longtime Davis-Standard employee and team leader Ernie Plasse who is retiring.

Ament has been with the Pawcatuck, Conn.-based company for over seven years, most recently serving as vice president of business development.

Plasse has been with Davis-Standard for 46 years. He began his career as a stockroom clerk at Sterling Blow Molding, (a Davis-Standard brand) in 1973, and worked his way up to vice president of manufacturing at Sterling. He relocated to Davis-Standard’s headquarters in Pawcatuck in 1994, and was named as vice president – aftermarket in 2013.

“Zachary will do an outstanding job in this role and has been working alongside Ernie to ensure a smooth transition,” Davis-Standard president and CEO Jim Murphy said in a Feb. 28 statement. “We look forward to his perspective and leadership as we continue our commitment to outstanding customer service, and wish [Ernie] well in retirement.”