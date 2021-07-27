Xaloy to reopen its manufacturing plant in Virginia

Screw, barrel and front-end component maker Xaloy LLC will move its barrel manufacturing operation from Ohio back to Virginia, reopening its former facility in Pulaski County.

According to a statement from the office of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Xaloy will invest US$1.75 million in its 100,000-square-foot, 30-acre site in the town of Pulaski to produce bimetallic barrels, which are formed by bonding metal linings to the insides of steel tubes, for use in the plastics manufacturing industry.

The move is expected to create 35 jobs, Northam’s office said in the statement.

Xaloy closed its Pulaski plant in 2016 and moved the majority of the facility’s manufacturing to Austintown, Ohio. Xaloy will now seek to rehire many of its former Virginia-based employees, the statement added.

“With the increase in demand, we were reaching capacity with our twin-barrel line in Austintown, and moving that business back to Pulaski was contingent on being able to hire the right people and do it quickly,” Xaloy CEO Kamal K. Tiwari said in the statement. “When we decided to reopen the Pulaski site, we turned to former employees to get the facility back in operation. Nearly all 20 of the initial workforce consists of former Pulaski Xaloy workers, bringing with them decades of experience.”

Xaloy was acquired by Altair Investments Inc., a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on niche manufacturing companies, in February 2021.