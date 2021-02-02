Xaloy appoints Kamal Tiwari as new CEO

Xaloy Holdings LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of plasticizing components for injection and extrusion machinery, has named Kamal K. Tiwari as its new CEO.

Tiwari is the operating partner of Chicago, Ill.-based private equity firm Altair Investments Inc., which acquired Xaloy from Nordson Corp. in December 2020.

In a Feb. 2 news release, Altair noted Tiwari’s background includes more than 25 years of profit-and-loss management experience with manufacturing business units of both large public companies and with independent mid-sized privately held companies. “He has managed companies manufacturing highly engineered products and supplying to the automotive, chemicals, petrochemical, metals, building materials, filtration, and food and beverage industries,” the release said.

“Xaloy is one of those rare companies to have truly revolutionized the world through technology, and I couldn’t be more honored to have been chosen to lead the company,” Tiwari said. “The opportunity ahead for Xaloy is vast, but to seize it, we must focus clearly on what we do best – innovate and deliver – and continue to transform. A big part of my job is to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to our customers.”

Xaloy has manufacturing plants in Austintown, Ohio; Pulaski, Va.; and Chonburi, Thailand; and a number of sales offices around the globe.