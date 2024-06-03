Wittmann names new national sales manager for robots and automation

The company has named industry veteran Sean Snodgrass to the role.

Wittmann USA, a manufacturer of injection molding machines, robots, and auxiliary equipment, has hired Sean Snodgrass as its new national sales manager for robots and automation.

Snodgrass comes to Torrington, Conn.-based Wittmann USA with 25 years of sales experience, selling capital equipment and industrial automation components. He most recently was national sales manager at Joyce/Dayton-EDrive. His plastics industry experience includes having spent eight years with Branson Ultrasonics.

Snodgrass will report to Jason Long, vice president of sales. Long was recently promoted along with Sonny Morneault, who replaced David Preusse as president of Wittmann USA.