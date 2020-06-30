Wittmann names Domenik Nikollaj as head of sales in Vienna

June 30, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Vienna, Austria-based injection molding machines, robots, and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Kunststoffgeräte GmbH has appointed company veteran Domenik Nikollaj to the newly-created position of the head of sales.

“Thus far, the international sales duties and responsibilities have been executed by the sales managers of the respective product divisions, namely; robots and automation, tempering technology, and material handling,” the company said in a June 30 statement. “With immediate effect, and in order to give the international distribution network a central contact person for all eventualities concerning robots and peripheral equipment, all of these activities have been brought together.”

Nikollaj started his career at Wittmann Kunststoffgeräte approximately 15 years ago and has held a number of different positions, including project planning activities in the material handling department, followed by responsibility for the whole department. He subsequently took over various sales activities specializing in the Asian region, and then advanced to the position of the international key account manager. Most recently, he was the country manager for Southeast Asia.

“Domenik is completely familiar with the internal and international structures of our group of companies,” said Michael Wittmann, managing director of Wittmann Kunsttoffgerät. “In addition to optimizing our existing distribution channels, he will also increase the synergies between our two important sectors of robots and peripheral equipment.”