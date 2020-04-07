Wittmann Group extends its manufacturing plant in Hungary

April 7, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based injection molding and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Group is adding some needed pace to its production plant in Mosonmagyaróvár, Hungary, after purchasing the neighbouring company building.

With this acquisition, Wittmann Hungary’s production area will be expanded from 12,000 square meters to a total of 15,000 square meters. “The Hungarian production plant of Wittmann has so far been working almost continuously at its capacity limit and had also reached its limit in terms of existing space,” the company said in an April 6 statement.

The Hungarian production facility is responsible for the series production of Wittmann’s smaller robot models in the load-bearing capacity range up to 12 kg, as well as for the production of the basic C90 and C140 temperature controller series. “A few years ago, the production of injection molding machines was also started here to support the Wittmann Battenfeld production plant in Kottingbrunn, Austria,” managing director Thomas Wittmann said. “Since then, SmartPower and EcoPower series injection molding machines up to a clamping force of 1,800 kN have been built in Mosonmagyaróvár.”

Another main focus of the Hungarian production plant is on sheet metal processing, Thomas Wittmann said. “Two years ago, the modern equipment pool of laser cutting machines, folding presses, and machining centres was expanded by adding a fully automatic welding line,” he said. “It’s laid out for manufacturing the basic frames of injection molding machines up to 4,000 kN in size. A few months ago, additional production equipment was ordered, including a laser welding line. These purchases could only be made in view of the forthcoming expansion of production space.”

Next year, a further enlargement of the production area in Hungary is planned, the company said.