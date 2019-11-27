Wittmann Battenfeld sells its 40,000th injection molding machine

November 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Injection molding machine maker Wittmann Battenfeld hit a milestone recently, delivering the 40,000th machine manufactured at its plant in Kottingbrunn, Austria.

The unit, a MacroPower 850, was delivered to the Eschwege, Germany molding plant of Stiebel Eltron GmbH, a molder of products for the household technology sector. The new machine is the fifth machine from Wittmann’s MacroPower series to be installed at Stiebel Eltron’s Eschwege facility, and approximately the 14th Wittmann machine at the plant. Wittmann has been supplying machines to Stiebel Eltron for more than 30 years.

Stiebel Eltron’s Eschwege plant molds parts for small appliances such as small storage heaters, hand dryers, electric kettles, and quick-response heaters. The company uses standard injection molding as well as special processes, such as two-component injection molding, film insert molding, and injection embossing.

The Wittmann latest machine – which was commissioned in July 2019 – is a MacroPower 850/5100 with 8,500 kN clamping force. “The machines from the MacroPower series stand out by their compact footprint, high energy efficiency, minimal locking and pressure build-up times as well as easy mold insertion,” Wittmann said in a statement.

Wittmann’s Canadian subsidiary, Wittmann Battenfeld Canada Inc., is based in Richmond Hill, Ont.