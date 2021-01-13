Wittmann Battenfeld reorganizes its sales network

Injection molding machine and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Battenfeld is reorganizing its sales network to better target its customers and offer what it calls “improved industry-specific solutions worldwide”.

In a Jan. 12 news release, the Vienna, Austria-based company said that six fields have been selected to receive “special attention” over the next two years: medical technology, micro injection molding, packaging technology, elastomer engineering, multi-component injection molding, and light-weight design. Wolfgang Roth, the company’s head of application engineering, will be in charge of directing the product experts jointly with Valentina Faloci, head of sales in Kottingbrunn, Austria.

The Jan. 12 statement said that Gerald Plöchl will be responsible for the medical sector, Marco Moser is the company’s specialist for light-weight technology, and Martin Philipp Pichler is the micro injection molding expert promoting the integration of various different technologies.

Another focal point of application engineering is Combimould multi-component technology, which will be promoted by Edmund Kirsch.

A new focal area is the packaging, thin-wall, and custom closures sector, Wittmann said, and Richard Schnabel has assumed responsibility for this sector. “Schnabel supports processors in this area with a range of sophisticated injection molding technology and turnkey solutions for efficient, clean production of packaging articles of every form, colour and size,” the company said.

Field sales staff in daily contact with customers on site have access to the expertise of the product specialists, too. “We are confident that by this realignment through pooling our technical expertise and long-term experience in the selected focal areas, we will be able to offer our existing and potential customers an even better support than we have done in the past”, Faloci said.

Wittmann Battenfeld is represented in Canada by Wittmann Battenfeld Canada Inc., which is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ont.