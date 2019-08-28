Wittmann Battenfeld appoints new sales director

August 28, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based injection molding machine maker Wittmann Battenfeld has appointed engineer and sales professional Valentina Faloci as its new head of sales.

Faloci succeeds Siegfried Köhler, who held the position for the last five years. Köhler recently joined Japan-based injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag as its group chief sales officer.

Faloci started her career at Alten GmbH, a German engineering service provider, after graduating in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florence, Italy. She served as Alten’s senior manager and business development director.

In 2017, Faloci was appointed business development director at the Austrian subsidiary of the Alten Group in Vienna, where she was responsible for developing and cultivating new business relationships for key account customers in various technical fields, primarily in the automotive sector.

“With her engineering background and previous professional experience, as well as her language skills, Faloci fulfills all prerequisites for continuing the path of success our company has followed so far,” Rainer Weingraber, managing director at Wittmann Battenfeld, said in a statement. “We look forward to working together with her.”

Wittmann Battenfeld is headquartered in the Austrian town of Kottingbrunn. The company’s Canadian subsidiary, Wittmann Battenfeld Canada Inc., is based in Richmond Hill, Ont.