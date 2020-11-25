Windmöller & Hölscher names Peter Steinbeck as new CEO

Germany-based film extrusion, printing and converting equipment maker Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) has appointed Peter Steinbeck as its new CEO, effective January 2021.

Steinbeck succeeds Jürgen Vutz, who has been named to the company’s board of directors.

Steinbeck is currently a managing partner and CSO at W&H, responsible for sales and service.

Both Vutz and Steinbeck were appointed to the management board of the family-owned company in 1999. Two years later, Vutz took over as CEO, and has served in the position for the past 21 years.

“The most important goal for me has always been to make W&H a stable and successful company for the long term,” Vutz said. “We have achieved a great deal and have set the right course for the coming years. We can proudly look into the future, full of optimism. Even with Corona challenging us, W&H, the world market leader, is on its way to becoming a billion EUR company. Now I can calmly pass the baton to Peter Steinbeck.”