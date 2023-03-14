Canadian Plastics

Whenever solutions for rPET are needed

By Piovan   

Plastics Processes Sponsored Content

Watch our case story and get information about our latest innovation for working with rPET.

Dealing with recycled plastic is different from the standard process for virgin raw material.

The final producers must adapt their plants for transforming a material neither standardized nor consistent among batches like the virgin grains because of its unknown history.

Watch our case story and get information about our latest innovation for working with rPET:

https://landing.piovan.com/solutions-for-recycled-pet-plastic_canadian-plastics

Advertisement

 

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Coca-Cola to switch to 100 per cent rPET bottles in Norway and the Netherlands
Coca-Cola makes changes to PET bottling for Dasani and Sprite beverages
Borealis receives European Investment Bank loan for development of circular economy solutions
Alpla Group unveils world’s first carbon-neutral recycled PET