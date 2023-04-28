Vecoplan building new headquarters in North Carolina

The industrial shredder maker is investing almost $11 million in the new plant in the city of High Point.

Industrial shredding equipment maker Vecoplan LLC is investing almost US$11 million to open a new North American headquarters and manufacturing facility in High Point, N.C.

The company’s current North American headquarters is in Archdale, N.C.

Once opened, the 94,000-square-foot plant will have 51 new full-time workers, Vecoplan officials said.

“At the current trajectory Vecoplan USA is experiencing, final decisions related to the necessary work flow and work load are still to be determined,” CEO Frank Boerjan said in a news release. “The new facility will reflect Vecoplan’s global corporate image and will certainly be the operations center for Vecoplan North America.”

Advertisement

The new plant is scheduled to be fully equipped and operating in the first quarter of 2024.

Vecoplan LLC opened in North Carolina in 2000 as the North American headquarters for the German-based company.