US Extruders hires industry veteran as director of sales

March 16, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion machine maker US Extruders, a new player in the market, has hired industry veteran Stephen Montalto as its new director of sales.

Montalto has over 30 years of machinery experience, and was formerly the vice president of sales at Parkinson Technologies of Woonsocket, R.I. He has also held sales management positions at Resource Recycling Systems, Process Control Corporation, and Davis-Standard LLC. In addition, he serves on the Equipment Council and the National Board of Directors with the Plastics Industry Association. For the upcoming NPE2018 trade show in Orlando, Fla., he is the vice chairman of the Attendee Acquisition Committee.

“It’s exciting to become an important part of this quickly growing company,” Montalto said. “We are very optimistic about the growth of the extrusion market and our growth within it. This an opportune time for US Extruders to enter the marketplace and our success to date supports that.”

Headquartered in Westerly, R.I., US Extruders was founded last year by industry veterans Bill Kramer and Dan Schilke. Kramer, one of the leading extruder and barrier screw designers in the industry, helped found American Kuhne in 1997; Schilke is American Kuhne’s former managing director.