US Extruders grows, expands manufacturing space

On the heels of what it calls “unprecedented growth”, custom single-screw extruder maker US Extruders Inc. recently completed an expansion that nearly doubles the manufacturing space at its headquarters in Westerly, R.I.

The company, which was founded in 2017, now occupies just over 31,000 square feet at their facility, which runs 100 per cent on solar power. The expansion includes overhead cranes allowing for easier and more efficient extruder assembly.

Officials with US Extruders project that business growth will be between 25 to 30 per cent over the last year. “This expansion allows us the capacity to take on the continued growth we expect in 2021,” said Dan Schilke, director of operations.

Despite the difficulties of the current pandemic, US Extruders – which was deemed an essential business – has been working at full capacity and production. Cloud-based server and collaboration tools have allowed remote working and digital communication platforms have provided the ability for virtual meetings, wet tests and lab trials. “Extruders continue to be shipped on time (or even early in some instances), and have included equipment that directly serves the need of PPE and essential industries,” the company said.

The company is also looking to expand its workforce with new additions to the team in the sales, engineering, and assembly departments. Resumes can be sent to info@us-extruders.com.

In addition to custom single-screw extruders, US Extruders also manufactures extrusion systems and screws for plastic, rubber, and silicone for the tubing, pipe, profile, reclaim, film, sheet, medical, wire and cable, and compounding industries.

Control systems supplier ProSystems, which supplies US Extruders with full extruder controls and shares the same facility, is growing as well, and has increased their production space by almost 40 per cent during this same expansion. “We are on pace for a record sales year in 2020, with 2021 forecasted to be even better,” said Steve Pinelli, vice president of sales and marketing. ProSystems is looking to hire electrical engineers; resumes can be sent to info@prosystemsllc.com.