Uniloy buys assets of FGH Systems

Blow mold machinery maker Uniloy Inc. has acquired the shuttle mold and technical service assets of its longtime partner FGH Systems for an undisclosed amount.

FGH, based in Denville, N.J., has been a sales, molds, and service representative of Uniloy for 30 years and will expand its role, representing Uniloy’s complete line.

“FGH’s shuttle mold design and manufacturing assets will integrate into Uniloy’s existing Fremont, Ohio, and Tecumseh, Mich., facilities, which manufacture reciprocating, wheel, industrial, and shuttle molds,” Uniloy officials said in a statement.

Additionally, equipment from FGH’s shuttle techical centre will be moved to Uniloy’s Tecumseh technical centre, including three Uniloy shuttle lab machines and supporting equipment. The centre already houses two reciprocating and two injection blow lab machines, the statement continued, and will now offer more capabilities for product development, sampling, process development and training.

Advertisement

“The last few years under Uniloy’s new ownership and leadership, along with their team’s efforts, have been impressive,” said FGH president Eric Hohmanm. “No other blow molding machine manufacturer offers such a diverse blow molding machine product line, with turnkey mold packages and services. With Uniloy’s two mold manufacturing sites, a technical lab, after sales, and service, the integration of FGH into Uniloy will offer even more capabilities than ever for our customers.”