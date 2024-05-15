Uniloy, Baumüller announce collaboration for blow molding machines

Uniloy will use Baumüller's advanced digital technologies to enhance its machines.

Blow molding machine maker Uniloy Inc. has entered into a collaboration agreement with drive and automation technology developer Baumüller that will allow Uniloy to enhance its machines for energy efficiency, precision control, and integration with Industry 4.0 standards.

The companies say the strategic partnership marks a milestone in the plastic machinery sector.

“We are thrilled to partner with Baumüller to bring forth the next generation of plastic machinery,” said Gary Riley, CEO at Uniloy. “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to innovation and sustainability for developing the future of plastic manufacturing.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Uniloy to integrate our technology into their machines,” added Diago Areces, the CEO at Baumueller-Nuermont Corp. “Together, we aim to set new standards for performance, sustainability, and digitalization in plastic manufacturing, empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.”

Headquartered in Germany, Baumüller has Canadian operations based in Mississauga, Ont.

The announcement, which was made at the NPE2024 show in Orlando, Fla., comes on the heels of Uniloy’s recent purchase of the shuttle mold and technical service assets of its longtime partner FGH Systems.