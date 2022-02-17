Uniloy acquires moldmaker Century Die

In a move designed to increase its mold capabilities, blow molding machine builder and mold technology company Uniloy Inc. has acquired Fremont, Ohio-based moldmaker Century Die Co. LLC.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Feb. 16 news release, officials with Tecumseh, Mich.-based Uniloy described Century Die as a manufacturer of blow molds for wheel, shuttle, reciprocating screw, injection stretch, injection blow, and industrial, as well as making mold repairs and refurbishments and tooling for bottle handling. “Century Die Company is highly regarded with American Mold Builders Association (AMBA) wins in 2017 for Educational efforts, and in 2019 they were awarded the Tooling Trailblazer Award, again for their work with the next generation of mold makers,” Uniloy said.

Uniloy’s current mold offerings include molds for their industry-leading reciprocating screw machines, as well as shuttle PET molds and mold repairs, and refurbishments. “With the acquisition, [our] mold capabilities will be dramatically increased,” the news release said. “The new mold lineup will be the most comprehensive in blow molding.”

“Century Die’s experience and manufacturing expertise in multiple blow molding mold technologies will further bolster our position as a leader in molds across the blow molding spectrum,” Uniloy president and CEO Brian Marston said. “We can now offer customers a turnkey solution across all of our machine platforms with molds made in-house at Uniloy.”

Century Die has 65 employees at their 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Fremont, and Uniloy plans to keep all existing operations currently at that location and bring all employees into the Uniloy team and brand. Mold manufacturing will also continue at Uniloy’s Tecumseh headquarters.