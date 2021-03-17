Canadian Plastics

Unilever NA invests $15 million in plastic recycling initiative

The investment is part of the consumer goods maker's plan to collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by 2025.

March 17, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Packaging
Plastics Processes
Recycling
Sustainability

Photo Credit: Unilever North America

Consumer goods maker Unilever North America is investing US$15 million investment in Closed Loop Partners’ Leadership Fund to help recycle an estimated 60,000 metric tons of U.S. plastic packaging waste annually by 2025.

The investment, announced on March 16, is part of the Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based company’s plan to collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by 2025.

Closed Loop Partners’ Leadership Fund is a private equity fund that acquires and grows companies across the value chain working to increase recycling.

“We believe plastics’ place is inside the circular economy where it is reused, and not in the environment,” said Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever North America.

Advertisment

Unilever’s goal to collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells is a part of its ambitious set of “Waste-Free World” commitments. Those global commitments include halving use of virgin plastic; ensuring all of its plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable; and using at least 25 per cent recycled plastic in its packaging.

Half of the 118,000 metric tons of plastic packaging used by Unilever North America is post-consumer resin (PCR) plastic. Many of its brands, including Dove, Hellmann’s, and Seventh Generation, already use 100 per cent PCR bottles. The investment in Closed Loop Partners’ Leadership Fund will help secure additional PCR plastic supply for Unilever brands and increase access to recycled plastic feedstock processed by the companies the Fund invests in.

Unilever’s Canadian operation, Unilever Canada, is headquartered in Toronto.

Print this page

Related Stories
Consumer goods giant Unilever vows to halve virgin plastics use by 2025
Unilever aims for 50 per cent recycled content in N. American products
Sealed Air invests in advanced recycling company Plastic Energy
Initiative pledges $150 million to fight SE Asia ocean plastics problem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*