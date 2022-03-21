UFP Technologies acquires part maker Advant Medical

In its third major acquisition in the past six months, U.S.-based medical device manufacturer UFP Technologies Inc. has bought Advant Medical Ltd., a medical component and product maker headquartered Galway, Ireland, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1993, Advant also has operations in Costa Rica and partner manufacturing in Mexico. The company is a developer and manufacturer of Class I, II, and III medical devices and packaging.

“Advant brings us medical product development and cleanroom manufacturing in Ireland, a key strategic geography to which we annually ship millions of dollars’ worth of product,” R. Jeffrey Bailly, chairman and CEO of UFP, said in a March 17 news release. “It also adds in-house injection molding expertise to our list of capabilities. Advant complements our recent acquisition of Contech Medical, strengthening our position in the growing catheter and guidewire packaging space, and providing opportunities to share best practices.”

UPF’s other big purchase from the past six months was Atlanta, Ga.-based medical parts maker DAS Medical Inc. in December 2021.

UFP manufactures components, sub-assemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market.