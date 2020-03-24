U.S. injection molder Tessy Plastics gives $2,000 to each employee

March 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

U.S.-based injection molder Tessy Plastics is getting proactive is helping its employees get through the coronavirus pandemic: according to news reports, the company giving each of its approximately 1,000 employees a US$2,000 check

As reported in Syracuse.com, the cost of the payments to the Skaneateles, N.Y.-based firm will total about US$2 million. Tessy Plastics will be shutting down production of all but “essential” products, such as parts that go into medical devices, food packaging, and feminine hygiene products. That will result in the layoffs of about 40 per cent of the company’s workforce, and possibly more, over the next few weeks, Syracuse.com said.

The news report quoted a letter sent by Tessy Plastics president Roland Beck to all of the company’s workers. “If you are one of the fortunate ones that do not need this money, please help out someone who does need it,” the letter said. “I am giving you this money so that you can afford to stay home if you wish and to help with the unknown cost this pandemic will have on you and your family.”

Tessy Plastics does injection molding and assembly for medical device and consumer goods OEMs. The company was founded in 1973, and has facilities in New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and China.