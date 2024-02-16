Trelleborg establishing new business unit

The new Trelleborg Medical Solutions will consist of the healthcare and medical operations within the Trelleborg Sealing Solutions business.

On the heels of its purchase Baron Group, a prominent Australian-Chinese company in manufacturing advanced precision silicone components, Sweden-based Trelleborg AB is spinning off a new business unit called Trelleborg Medical Solutions.

The new business area – which aims to reinforce Trelleborg’s focus on the fast-growing healthcare and medtech industry – will consist of the healthcare and medical operations within the Trelleborg Sealing Solutions business area including the signed acquisition of Baron Group.

In a Feb. 15 news release, Trelleborg officials said the head office of the new business area will be located in Minneapolis, and led by Linda Muroski. Linda is currently heading Global Healthcare & Medical as well as Industrial Americas within the business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

“Trelleborg Medical Solutions will offer a broad portfolio of polymer-based solutions for both medtech and biopharma,” the release said. “The business area will initially generate sales of about SEK 3.6 billion proforma on a yearly basis, including the acquisition of Baron Group.”

The operations will comprise fourteen production facilities and four tool and innovation centres, the company said, with sales and production being geographically largest in North America, followed by Asia and Europe.

The healthcare and medtech markets are projected to grow more than five percent annually, Trelleborg officials noted, driven by increased healthcare spending, an ageing population, a growing middle class, and rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new organization will be implemented from April 1.

The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area will not be affected by the new group organization, company officials added.