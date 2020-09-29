Trelleborg expands silicone molding capacity at Minnesota plant

Healthcare solutions provider Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical announced today that it has completed the expansion of its facility in Delano, Minn., including the addition of a 6,000-square-foot ISO Class 7 cleanroom and enhanced silicone molding and contract manufacturing capabilities.

In a statement, Trelleborg officials said that, cue to increasing demand for silicone-molded components, it has invested in new presses and other equipment designated specifically for silicone molding, including a material mixing station, cleanroom silicone storage, alcohol wash and tumbling machines and a packaging cell.

“We have increased our capacity for silicone molding while also refining the setup to leverage existing capabilities, such as the in-house tool room, to reduce lead times,” said Dave Pool, general manager of the Delano facility. “The added space also enables us to expand our contract manufacturing capabilities to accommodate increasing demand for product development.”

The services provided by the Delano facility include technical silicone and thermoplastic molding, assembly and secondary operations, in-house tool making, high-precision machining for micro molding, and automation.

The Delano facility is ISO 9001:2016 and ISO 13485 certified and is also FDA registered.