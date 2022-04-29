Trelleborg buys U.S.-based medtech molder EirMed

Sweden’s Trelleborg Group has acquired EirMed LLC, a Menomonie, Wis.-based medical device injection molder.

The deal, for an undisclosed amount, was finalized on April 25 through Trelleborg’s U.S.-based business arm, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

EirMed specializes in technical precision plastic injection-molded components, which are mainly applied in medical devices, such as those used for in-vitro diagnostics, minimally invasive surgery, and orthopedics.

The healthcare and medical market is expected to report stable and strong growth in the years ahead, Trelleborg officials said in a news release, and the bolt-on acquisition is part of its strategy to grow in industries that have high entry barriers, and which complement and strengthen its existing offerings.

“EirMed is a welcome addition in our process of building a larger and more complete offering in healthcare and medical,” said Trelleborg Sealing Solutions president Peter Hahn. “The market for technical polymer-based precision components is a strategically important area for us. The acquisition gives us access to new markets, applications and customers, while EirMed’s solutions will gain access to our broad sales channels. The company also has exciting development projects in bioresorbable polymers.”