Townsend Solutions named as first SPE Preferred Partner

February 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Plastics industry analyst and education provider Townsend Solutions has been selected as the first Preferred Partner by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE).

The SPE Preferred Partner program was launched in 2018, and recognizes converters, manufacturers, solutions providers and product distributors that have demonstrated leadership and innovation in the plastics industry.

“To be chosen as an SPE Preferred Partner, a company’s products and services must be valuable to our members,” said Stephanie Clark, SPE senior director, sales and advertising, in a statement. “Townsend Solutions provides knowledge-driven, insightful analysis and strategic advice in a collaborative setting. This gives our members the tools and support they need to get answers to business-critical issues. It also ensures that they get value-driven outcomes.”

Founded in 1977, Townsend provides market research, analysis, strategic consulting, and advisory services to the petrochemical industry, including industry training and education, market research and consulting, customer and people surveys, price benchmarking and deep-dive reports.

The company is headquartered in Houston, Tex., and has research operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America.

“We are pleased to welcome Townsend Solutions to the SPE Preferred Partner Program,” said SPE’s CEO Patrick Farrey. “Giving our members access to the tools they need to make informed decisions is important. Townsend Solutions will help them drive their company forward so that can improve their efficiency, increase their profits and allow them to achieve their organizational goals. The level of detail they provide, and their ability to leverage that granularity will help our members make educated decisions.

For more information on becoming an SPE Preferred Partner, click on this link.