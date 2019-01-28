Toshiba taps industry vet Chuck Gorman as national sales manager

January 28, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Plastics industry veteran Charles “Chuck” Gorman has been named as national sales manager of Toshiba Machine Co. America’s injection molding division.

As national sales manager, Gorman is responsible for supporting the efforts of Toshiba’s Machine’s network of outside sales reps, inside sales team and technical sales group. “Our goal is to steadily increase market share in the U.S. and Canada for both our all-electric as well as servo hydraulic machines,” he said.

Among his prior positions, Gorman owned and managed Florida Plastics Machinery, a rep agency selling a broad range of systems, including those from Toshiba Machine, for 20 years. He also worked at TriMech, a supplier of additive manufacturing systems sold to manufacturers, the U.S. military and educational institutions.

“During his four years with Toshiba, Chuck has done an outstanding job helping us grow business throughout the southwestern U.S. and Latin America,” Toshiba Machine Co. general manager and vice president Thomas McKevitt said. “We’re confident Chuck has the expertise to take on this new challenge and help us maintain our leadership position in North America.”

Headquartered in Elk Grove, Ill., Toshiba Machine Co. America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. The company’s injection molding machines division designs and builds electric, hydraulic, and hybrid molding machines ranging from 25 to 4000 tons.