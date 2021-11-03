Tide Rock Holdings acquires Colorado-based injection molder Altratek Plastics

Custom injection molder and tooling company Altratek Plastics has been acquired by holding company Tide Rock Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

Altratek is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. In a news release, officials with San Diego, Calif.-based Tide Rock said that bringing Altratek into the fold increases the holding company’s mid-tonnage injection molding capacity, adds capabilities and expertise in robot-assisted automated production, and expands industry coverage to include commercial, industrial, and specialty consumer products. The company’s suite of all-electric equipment has enabled it to streamline operations and achieve production efficiencies, said the news release.

“Altratek’s consistent dedication to high quality production, including consistent part quality and on-time delivery, has enabled the company to develop strong relationships with its customers,” said Tide Rock president Brooks Kincaid. “Because of repeated investments into leading production technologies, Altratek has been able to adapt to customer needs and realize continued growth over the last 10+ years.”

The deal is Tide Rock’s third plastics-related acquisition of 2021 – earlier this year, it bought Pikes Peak Plastics, a full-service plastics injection molding and component manufacturing company, and Plastics Design and Manufacturing, a supplier of custom plastic heavy gauge thermoforming.