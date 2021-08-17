Thermal Care names new regional manager for Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec

Canadian Plastics

Industry veteran Peter Falise will also manage the Northeastern U.S.

Peter Falise. Photo Credit: Thermal Care

Process cooling technology maker Thermal Care has appointed industry veteran Peter Falise as its regional manager for the Canadian provinces of Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as well as the Northeastern U.S.

Falise, who has 25 years of experience in evaporative process cooling equipment and system design, is based out of Fairport, N.Y., with a secondary location in New England.

“Peter is a welcome addition to the Thermal Care team,” said Peter Armbruster, Thermal Care’s director of sales and marketing. “He has an excellent history of working on both the sales and manufacturing sides of business which is a great asset in assisting our customers.”

Based in Niles, Ill., Thermal Care develops and manufactures custom heat transfer systems and equipment, including portable and central chillers, cooling towers, pump tanks, temperature controllers, and plant-wide cooling solutions.

