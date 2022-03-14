Thermal Care adds regional manager for Western Canada

Process cooling equipment maker Thermal Care Inc. has appointed Amy McCully as regional manager, responsible for managing equipment sales and support throughout the West Coast U.S. states, Tijuana, and the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Based out of Phoenix, McCully is responsible for supporting Thermal Care’s rep organizations, while also reaching out to new and existing customers. In a March 11 news release, Thermal Care officials said that McCully has extensive experience in both commercial and industrial HVAC sales, energy audits and refrigerant management.

“We are excited to have Amy join the Thermal Care team,” said Peter Armbruster, Thermal Care’s vice president of sales and marketing. “She has an awesome history of helping customers save energy and finding other cost reduction opportunities. Amy’s experience working for several major HVAC equipment suppliers gives her the background to understand how to effectively support our industry. Ensuring the needs of her customers are met is paramount to her. In fact, she has a history of maintaining excellent relationships with her customers, some who go back over 18 years.”

Thermal Care is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, and manufactures water chillers and process cooling equipment.