The two keynote speakers at NPE2024 are…

The two keynote speakers for the upcoming NPE2024 trade show have been finalized.

The two keynote speakers for the upcoming NPE2024 trade show have been finalized.

Michael Cicco, president and CEO of robotic automation supplier Fanuc America Corp., will serve as the show’s opening keynote speaker. Cicco leads all of Fanuc’s operations in North and South America, while also serving as a member of the board of directors of Fanuc Corp. He joined Fanuc in 1999.

Cicco will address how robotics and automation advancements are revolutionizing the plastics industry and explore the future of human-machine collaboration, in a session entitled “Unlocking the Potential: Robotics, AI and Automation in the New Tech Era.” His keynote address will take place on Monday, May 6, at 8:00am, at the Chapin Theater at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla.

Michael Heinz, chairman and CEO of BASF Corp., is the second keynote speaker. Heinz assumed the role of chairman and CEO of BASF Corp. in 2021, leading all activities of the North American affiliate of Germany-based BASF SE, one of the leading chemical companies worldwide.

Advertisement

Heinz’s keynote session, entitled “Our Plastics Journey: The Road to a Sustainable Future,” will take place on Wednesday, May 8 at 8 am, in the Chapin Theater. Heinz will address topics including challenges facing the industry, the importance of collaboration along the value chain, and the future of sustainability.

NPE2024 takes place from May 6 – 10, 2024.