Temperature control maker Regloplas breaks ground on new Swiss headquarters

Swiss-based temperature control supplier Regloplas AG has broken ground on a new facility to meet what it calls increased global demand from processing industries for its products.

The new six-story building in St. Gallen, Switzerland, will feature an energy-efficient design, the company said in a statement, including a rooftop photovoltaic solar system. Each floor measures 2,500-square meters. And a smart factory approach includes integration of digitalized processes to achieve greater process efficiency.

“With the groundbreaking ceremony, the management is setting a clear intent, even in corona times, to continue to pursue its plans for the future,” Christian Eckert, Regloplas CEO, said in the statement. “We will leave our current site on Flurhofstrasse in favour of a larger and completely re-conceived factory on Spühistrasse in St. Gallen. Building work has already begun.”

Completion of the final construction phase is planned for the start of 2022, Eckert added.