TekniPlex Healthcare to open new production facility

Medical device and packaging supplier TekniPlex Healthcare is extending its North American footprint and expanding global capacity with a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Madison, Wisconsin – the second TekniPlex Healthcare facility in the city.

Scheduled to open in early 2024, the new facility will operate under the ISO 13485:2016 quality management system, which certifies the ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

In a news release, officials with Wayne, Pa.-based TekniPlex say the new facility will feature sophisticated new manufacturing equipment that will boost the company’s lamination capacity for a broad range of materials including PET, nylon, paper, foil, PE, EAA and ionomer, in both peelable and non-peelable structures. The laminate and coated products are utilized in a wide variety of applications for the medical device, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics end markets, including flexible foil and plastic pouches, contact lens packaging, blisters and blister lidding, and sterilizable protective structures for medical devices, accessories and procedural tools.

“Our business has grown substantially across the medical device, pharmaceutical and diagnostics sectors, and the new Wisconsin location will help TekniPlex provide our customers access to the most advanced process technology and available capacity, solidifying our industry-leading quality and delivery,” said Chris Qualters, CEO of TekniPlex Healthcare. “In addition to providing highly engineered products to ensure patient safety and outcomes, this facility also offers enhancement of our business continuity planning – a highly attractive benefit in an industry where supply risk mitigation is essential to guarantee lifesaving products are available when they are needed.”

The plant will feature new coating and lamination assets, the release said, and will also showcase new flexographic printing capability. “All newly installed equipment will utilize the state-of-the-art technology to reduce energy consumption and process waste,” the company said. “Combined with a factory-wide trim waste recovery system, this will allow the plant to maximize its environmental efficiency.”