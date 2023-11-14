Tekni-Plex buys Seisa Medical to boost medtech capabilities

A contract manufacturer specializing in Class II and Class III devices, Seisa operates facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Slovakia.

In a move designed to boost its reach in the medtech sector, Tekni-Plex Inc. is acquiring Seisa Medical Inc., a global full-service contract manufacturer of Class II and Class III medical devices and specialty components.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“This is a transformative acquisition for TekniPlex Healthcare, moving us squarely into the CDMO (contract, development, and manufacturing organization) segment of MedTech for medical technologies,” said Chris Qualters, CEO of TekniPlex Healthcare. “The ability for us to engage with our global customers on new medical technologies by developing engineered materials, co-designing components and assemblies, utilizing advanced process technologies and providing sterile barrier products allows us to truly partner with them from concept all the way to the point of care to help improve patient outcomes.”

Based in El Paso, Texas, Seisa is a contract manufacturer of Class II and Class III medical devices that employs more than 2,000 people across four facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Slovakia. Seisa brings broad capabilities to advance interventional technologies across a variety of stent grafts, mitral heart valves, endovascular procedures, and cardiovascular catheter delivery systems, TekniPlex officials said.

The combination of the two organizations will result in “one of the most comprehensive value-added CDMO platforms in the industry,” said Julio Chiu, Seisa founder and CEO.

Tekni-Plex, which is based in Wayne, Pa., operates in both health care and consumer packaging sectors. The company has operations throughout Europe and the U.S., as well as in China, India, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Mexico.